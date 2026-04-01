'This time will be different': Starmer seeks closer ties with EU to bolster UK energy security

clock • 8 min read
Credit: Lauren Hurley / No 10 Downing Street
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Credit: Lauren Hurley / No 10 Downing Street

Prime Minister says he is 'sick and tired' of energy bills fluctuating due to fossil fuel volatility, as he reiterates need to ramp up domestic clean power capacity

Keir Starmer has promised to build a more resilient economy in response to yet another fossil fuel crisis that has sent energy costs soaring and threatens to derail efforts to improve living standards,...

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