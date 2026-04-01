Sainsbury's pledges £5bn for long-term farming partnerships

Agreements aim to give farmers long-term stability to help support transition towards more sustainable and climate resilient farming
Sainsbury's has this week announced it has committed £5bn to a series of multi-year agreements with more than 2,500 British and Irish farms, designed to help farmers ramp up investment in sustainable and...
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