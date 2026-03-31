'Simpler Recycling': New rules to ensure a maximum of four bin collections

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
'Simpler Recycling': New rules to ensure a maximum of four bin collections

Long-awaited rules to standardise waste collections to cover food and garden waste, paper and card, dry recyclable materials, and residual waste

The scourge of seven separate bins for myriad different household waste collections is to come to an end, with the introduction today of long-awaited ‘Simpler Recycling' rules designed to ensure a more...

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