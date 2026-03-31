'Pretty much unavoidable': Energy bills projected to rise by nearly £300 from July

Cornwall Insight forecasts energy price cap is set to rise to £1,929, as fears grow that full blown oil and gas supply crisis could hit global economy
Domestic energy bills are projected to rise by £288 a year to £1,929 for a typical dual-fuel tariff from July, according to the latest forecast from Cornwall Insight, which warns sharp increases in energy...
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