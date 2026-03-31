'Pretty much unavoidable': Energy bills projected to rise by nearly £300 from July

James Murray
clock • 5 min read
Shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz - Credit: iStock
Image:

Shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz - Credit: iStock

Cornwall Insight forecasts energy price cap is set to rise to £1,929, as fears grow that full blown oil and gas supply crisis could hit global economy

Domestic energy bills are projected to rise by £288 a year to £1,929 for a typical dual-fuel tariff from July, according to the latest forecast from Cornwall Insight, which warns sharp increases in energy...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

'No importer is safe': How the Iran War energy crisis is not a one-off event

'Simpler Recycling': New rules to ensure a maximum of four bin collections

More on Energy

'Pretty much unavoidable': Energy bills projected to rise by nearly £300 from July
Energy

'Pretty much unavoidable': Energy bills projected to rise by nearly £300 from July

Cornwall Insight forecasts energy price cap is set to rise to £1,929, as fears grow that full blown oil and gas supply crisis could hit global economy

James Murray
James Murray
clock 31 March 2026 • 5 min read
Study: Iran War energy crisis loads over $100bn of additional costs onto households and businesses
Energy

Study: Iran War energy crisis loads over $100bn of additional costs onto households and businesses

Analysis from campaign group 350.org calculates surge in oil and gas prices has led to over $104bn of additional costs for consumers worldwide over the past month

James Murray
James Murray
clock 30 March 2026 • 4 min read
AI is the UK energy sector's untapped optimisation opportunity
Energy

AI is the UK energy sector's untapped optimisation opportunity

With grid pressures mounting and demand-side flexibility still underutilised, AI-driven optimisation may be one of the most undervalued levers in the UK's net zero transition, writes Centrica's Gunjan Arora

Gunjan Arora, Energised Future at Centrica
clock 30 March 2026 • 4 min read