'UK's largest' plastics recycling plant to open in Corby

Site set to be fully operational in second half of 2026, providing 38,000 tonnes of plastic recycling capacity
Work is advancing on a new £20m recycling facility in Corby, which is set to become one of the UK's largest plastics recycling plants and provide supermarkets, retailers, and grocers with a new closed-loop...
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