Toyota celebrates success of 'first-of-its-kind' UK car recycling facility

New facility to serve as a blueprint for further sites across Europe, with second recycling facility confirmed for Poland
Toyota's 'first-of-its-kind' car recycling facility in the UK has delivered "excellent results" in its first year of operation and will now serve as a blueprint for further sites across Europe following...
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