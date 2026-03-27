'The vapocalypse continues': Is the ban on single-use vapes working?

New research warns the ban on single-use vapes has not changed behaviour with consumers continuing to discard vapes incorrectly, leading to fires, lost resources, and ongoing environmental harm
More than six million vapes are still being thrown away each week, fuelling concerns the government's high profile ban on the sale of single-use disposable vapes that came into force in June 2025 is failing...
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