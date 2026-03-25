Octopus Energy to snap up majority stake in US flexible grid specialist Uplight

UK energy giant inks deal that will see Schneider Electric maintain 'significant' minority interest in US clean tech outfit
Octopus Energy Group has inked a deal with Schneider Electric that will see it snap up a majority stake in US flexible grid specialist Uplight for an undisclosed sum, as the British energy giant continues...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis