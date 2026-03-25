Octopus Energy to snap up majority stake in US flexible grid specialist Uplight

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Credit: Octopus Energy Group
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Credit: Octopus Energy Group

UK energy giant inks deal that will see Schneider Electric maintain 'significant' minority interest in US clean tech outfit

Octopus Energy Group has inked a deal with Schneider Electric that will see it snap up a majority stake in US flexible grid specialist Uplight for an undisclosed sum, as the British energy giant continues...

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