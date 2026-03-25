Workforce 2030: Blue Marine Foundation CEO Clare Brook discusses her career path from impact investing to leading Europe's largest marine conservation NGO
Clare Brook is CEO at the Blue Marine Foundation, Europe's largest marine conservation NGO. Prior to that, she spent almost 25 years working in sustainable finance and investment at Janus Henderson Investors,...
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