The Bank of England needs new green tools to fight fossil fuel inflation

By raising interest rates to tackle inflation the Bank of England is pushing up costs of capital needed to fund clean energy projects and boost UK resilience to the next fossil fuel crisis, writes Prospect's Sue Ferns OBE
It is still too early to say exactly what impact the ongoing conflict in the Middle East will have on energy prices and thus on inflation. That was the verdict of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy...
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