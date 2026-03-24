Gold Standard develops CO2 credit rulebook for funding diesel generator replacement

Carbon market certification firm teams up with UN’s Sustainable Energy for All to launch new methodology setting out how firms can invest in carbon credits to fund replacement of diesel generators with renewables
Companies may soon be able to invest in carbon credits that help to fund the phase out of polluting diesel generators and enable their replacement with small-scale renewable energy systems, under a new...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis