Gold Standard develops CO2 credit rulebook for funding diesel generator replacement

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Carbon market certification firm teams up with UN’s Sustainable Energy for All to launch new methodology setting out how firms can invest in carbon credits to fund replacement of diesel generators with renewables

Companies may soon be able to invest in carbon credits that help to fund the phase out of polluting diesel generators and enable their replacement with small-scale renewable energy systems, under a new...

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Michael Holder
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