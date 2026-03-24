Clean energy industry generates more than 145,000 roles for the first time, as oil and gas job numbers fall once again
The UK's renewable energy industry offers over 30,000 more jobs than the oil and gas sectors, according to new data which has today confirmed a record-breaking 145,000 people work directly in the clean...
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