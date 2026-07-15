UNEP: Methane-detecting AI systems could deliver in 'measurable emissions reductions'

AI analysis of satellite observations can support methane detection and mitigation efforts by notifying governments and companies where action is needed
While the spotlight on artificial intelligence (AI) from an environmental perspective is largely focused on its increasing energy and water demands, new research this week has suggested it could play a...
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