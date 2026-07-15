UNEP: Methane-detecting AI systems could deliver in 'measurable emissions reductions'

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

AI analysis of satellite observations can support methane detection and mitigation efforts by notifying governments and companies where action is needed

While the spotlight on artificial intelligence (AI) from an environmental perspective is largely focused on its increasing energy and water demands, new research this week has suggested it could play a...

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