Just Eat to deliver plastic-free takeaway boxes across European markets

clock • 2 min read
Credit: Just Eat Takeaway.com / Xampla
Image:

Credit: Just Eat Takeaway.com / Xampla

Just Eat launches plastic-free coating for takeaway boxes in partnership with Cambridge-based materials innovator Xampla and global packaging manufacturer Huhtamaki

Food delivery giant Just Eat Takeaway.com has announced it is ditching plastic packaging in its European takeaway boxes, after expanding its partnership with sustainable packaging provider Huhtamaki to...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Study: Mining for energy transition materials 'not a major source' of emissions

Pub owner Stonegate Group removes 90,000 single use bottles from waste stream

More on Recycling

Just Eat to deliver plastic-free takeaway boxes across European markets
Recycling

Just Eat to deliver plastic-free takeaway boxes across European markets

Just Eat launches plastic-free coating for takeaway boxes in partnership with Cambridge-based materials innovator Xampla and global packaging manufacturer Huhtamaki

Amber Rolt
clock 13 March 2026 • 2 min read
Mother's Day flowers generate 124 tonnes of carbon emissions
Recycling

Mother's Day flowers generate 124 tonnes of carbon emissions

Research warns of 'disheartening' amount of plastic waste and carbon emissions that result from surge in flower sales for Mother’s Day

Amber Rolt
clock 12 March 2026 • 5 min read
L'Oréal partners with Dioxcycle to turn captured carbon emissions into packaging
Recycling

L'Oréal partners with Dioxcycle to turn captured carbon emissions into packaging

Companies announce multi-year partnership which aims to process captured carbon emissions and turn them into sustainable packaging materials

Amber Rolt
clock 11 March 2026 • 2 min read