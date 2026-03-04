Fairphone calls on tech industry to recognise biodiversity as core business risk

New study warns tech companies’ climate-focused strategies are overlooking biodiversity damage in the industry's supply chain
Three quarters of a smartphone's environmental impact happens before devices are sold, with the manufacture of phones and mining of materials required to make them putting "severe pressure" on biodiversity....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis