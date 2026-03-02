'No longer fit for purpose': Investor group urges GHG Protocol to revamp Scope 2 guidance

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Investors with more than $1.2tr in assets urge influential standard setter to ensure emissions reporting guidance better reflects changing nature of clean energy supplies

A group of 13 investors with more than $1.2tr in assets under management have today issued a joint statement urging the Greenhouse Gas Protocol (GHG Protocol) to update its Scope 2 emissions guidance to...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Mars launches new $85m impact fund

Forestry England and GB Energy to explore potential for woodland solar and wind projects

More on Energy

Forestry England and GB Energy to explore potential for woodland solar and wind projects
Energy

Forestry England and GB Energy to explore potential for woodland solar and wind projects

Joint venture deal could see England's 'greatest natural assets' host renewable energy projects

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 28 February 2026 • 3 min read
Engie agrees £10.5bn deal to buy UK Power Networks
Energy

Engie agrees £10.5bn deal to buy UK Power Networks

French energy giant announces deal to acquire UK's largest electricity distribution company

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 27 February 2026 • 3 min read
'Constant energy source beneath our feet': Pioneering geothermal power plant opens in Cornwall
Energy

'Constant energy source beneath our feet': Pioneering geothermal power plant opens in Cornwall

United Downs power plant in Cornwall is the first in the UK to generate electricity from subsurface heat and produce lithium for use in car batteries

Amber Rolt
clock 26 February 2026 • 4 min read