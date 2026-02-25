On this fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, we are appealing to the UK solar industry for more support in delivering vital PV and battery projects to Ukrainian hospitals, writes Svitlana Vovchenko, director of the RePower Ukraine Charitable...

Svitlana Vovchenko, RePower Ukraine 24 February 2026 • 4 min read 24 February 2026 • 4 min read