GSMA launches green mobile technology innovation fund

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 1 min read
Global industry body offering grants worth up to £200,000 to innovators supporting the clean tech transition in low and middle income countries

The Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) has this week announced the launch of a new innovation fund offering grants of between £100,000 and £200,000 to support small and growing...

