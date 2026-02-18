If we want our thriving EV market to drive investment, let's stop tinkering with policy

The transition to electric and digital vehicles is also a race, and right now the UK is in danger of losing ground, writes Palmer Energy's Andy Palmer
The UK automotive industry sits at a crossroads. Over the past decade, Britain has quietly built one of Europe's leading market for electric vehicles. That success has made the UK an obvious expansion...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis