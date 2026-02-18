If we want our thriving EV market to drive investment, let's stop tinkering with policy

clock • 4 min read

The transition to electric and digital vehicles is also a race, and right now the UK is in danger of losing ground, writes Palmer Energy's Andy Palmer

The UK automotive industry sits at a crossroads. Over the past decade, Britain has quietly built one of Europe's leading market for electric vehicles. That success has made the UK an obvious expansion...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Automotive

SMMT: UK electric bus, coach, truck and lorry sales set fresh records 2025
Automotive

SMMT: UK electric bus, coach, truck and lorry sales set fresh records 2025

UK passed landmark 1,000th new zero emission HGV registrations last year, though buses and coaches remain most rapidly decarbonising road segment

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 17 February 2026 • 3 min read
Used EV sales surged to new record in 2025
Automotive

Used EV sales surged to new record in 2025

While used petrol and diesel cars continue to dominate the market, sales of pre-owned EVs are growing fast

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 10 February 2026 • 2 min read
Study: Just a quarter of UK mechanics qualified to work on EVs
Automotive

Study: Just a quarter of UK mechanics qualified to work on EVs

Gap between the number of EV-trained vehicle technicians and growing demand could 'widen dangerously' in the next five to 10 years - but there are signs the skills base is expanding

James Murray
James Murray
clock 09 February 2026 • 6 min read