Policy dither and delay is slowing UK commercial property decarbonisation

There is strong support for decarbonisation across the UK commercial property sector, but government dither and delay suggests it is not listening to the industry, writes Jenna Strover from Potter Space
The need to decarbonise the built environment is not up debate. Across the industrial and logistics sector, there firms are - broadly speaking - strongly committed to building a greener economy. as demonstrated...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis