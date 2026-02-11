Policy dither and delay is slowing UK commercial property decarbonisation

clock • 4 min read
Credit: Potter Space
Image:

Credit: Potter Space

There is strong support for decarbonisation across the UK commercial property sector, but government dither and delay suggests it is not listening to the industry, writes Jenna Strover from Potter Space

The need to decarbonise the built environment is not up debate. Across the industrial and logistics sector, there firms are - broadly speaking - strongly committed to building a greener economy. as demonstrated...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Buildings

How Underheat is using AI to create a future where people live inside thermal batteries
Buildings

How Underheat is using AI to create a future where people live inside thermal batteries

Zac Dutzcyn, co-founder of Underheat, explains how the company's technology is striving to deliver home heat pump retrofits without internal disruption

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 09 February 2026 • 4 min read
Liverpool City Region to invest £40m in decarbonising public buildings
Buildings

Liverpool City Region to invest £40m in decarbonising public buildings

Project includes extension of the Mersey heat network to connect landmark waterfront buildings, including Georges Dock Building and the Cunard

Amber Rolt
clock 06 February 2026 • 5 min read
'Retrofit or ruin': Government urged to overhaul planning rules to enable green upgrades to historic buildings
Buildings

'Retrofit or ruin': Government urged to overhaul planning rules to enable green upgrades to historic buildings

New report from property giant Grosvenor warns efforts to enhance the efficiency of listed buildings and conservation areas are being hampered by an outdated planning system

Amber Rolt
clock 05 February 2026 • 6 min read