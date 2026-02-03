Highland Spring's Emily Bond: 'The next phase of sustainability must look beyond carbon alone'

Stuart Stone
clock • 7 min read
Credit: Highland Spring Group
Image:

Credit: Highland Spring Group

Highland Spring Group's head of sustainability discusses efforts to build a UK-wide deposit return scheme and why the businesses leading on sustainability aren't the ones claiming to have 'solved' the challenge

Emily Bond joined the Highland Spring Group two years ago and now leads the development and implementation of the business' sustainability strategy, taking responsibility for the delivery of the group's...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Pulse powers up 30MW battery storage project at former scrapyard

McCain launches new 'Farm of the Future' testbed in North Yorkshire

More on Management

'More resilient than recent headlines suggest': Sustainability execs insist environmental action remains 'strategic priority'
Management

'More resilient than recent headlines suggest': Sustainability execs insist environmental action remains 'strategic priority'

Survey of senior executives at global corporates reveals sustainability maintains boardroom support, but is still too often misunderstood and under-resourced

Amber Rolt
clock 29 January 2026 • 3 min read
ESG's next chapter: Simpler rules, harder reality
Management

ESG's next chapter: Simpler rules, harder reality

Linklaters' Rachel Barrett explores the five themes poised to shape the global ESG regulatory and policy agenda in 2026

Rachel Barrett, Linklaters
clock 29 January 2026 • 3 min read
Pandora's Mads Twomey-Madsen: 'Sustainability only succeeds when it is treated as a core business capability'
Management

Pandora's Mads Twomey-Madsen: 'Sustainability only succeeds when it is treated as a core business capability'

Jewellery maker's senior vice president of sustainability reflects on efforts to build a bigger company with a smaller footprint

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 27 January 2026 • 7 min read