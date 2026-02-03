UK sets new monthly wind generation record

Latest data confirms UK generated 10.6TWh on wind power in January, helping to curb costly gas imports
The UK benefited from record levels of wind energy last month, as stormy weather and the continued expansion of the country's wind farm fleet pushed generation up to 10.6TWh. The performance marked...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis