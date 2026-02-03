McCain launches new 'Farm of the Future' testbed in North Yorkshire

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: McCain Foods
Image:

Credit: McCain Foods

UK's largest potato purchaser unveils third regenerative farming pilot project, as it confirms 28 per cent cut in Scope 1 and 2 emissions since 2017

McCain Foods has today announced plans to launch its third Farm of the Future project in the UK to trial regenerative agriculture practices in real-world farming conditions, as the firm revealed it has...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Defra reveals UK's first plan for tackling 'forever chemicals'

Highland Spring's Emily Bond: 'The next phase of sustainability must look beyond carbon alone'

More on Biodiversity

IPBES-12 is a vital moment for nature and business - we must seize it
Biodiversity

IPBES-12 is a vital moment for nature and business - we must seize it

The new 'IPCC for biodiversity' presents an unmissable opportunity to position the UK at the head of a nature-positive transition, writes the RSPB's Katie-Jo Luxton

Katie-Jo Luxton, RSPB
clock 03 February 2026 • 3 min read
McCain launches new 'Farm of the Future' testbed in North Yorkshire
Biodiversity

McCain launches new 'Farm of the Future' testbed in North Yorkshire

UK's largest potato purchaser unveils third regenerative farming pilot project, as it confirms 28 per cent cut in Scope 1 and 2 emissions since 2017

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 03 February 2026 • 4 min read
How to make sure the nature credits you buy are real - new research
Biodiversity

How to make sure the nature credits you buy are real - new research

Investment in nature or biodiversity credits is increasing, but how can companies be sure projects are delivering promised benefits?

Sophus zu Ermgassen, University of Oxford﻿ - The Conversation
clock 30 January 2026 • 4 min read