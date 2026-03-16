Mark Bjornsgaard explains how Deep Green is designing data centres so the power they consume is used twice, and why the company is more than just 'the swimming pool guys'
BusinessGreen Intelligence: What was your background before launching Deep Green? Mark Bjornsgaard: I'm a history and politics student so I'm a natural troublemaker! I've spent more than 20 years building...
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