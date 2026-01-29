Water industry confirms bills to rise in support of record infrastructure investment plans

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Water industry confirms bills to rise in support of record infrastructure investment plans

Water UK confirms average domestic water bills to rise £33 a year from April, as industry seeks to deliver £104bn of much-needed infrastructure investment over the next five years

The water industry has today confirmed domestic water bills are to rise by an average of 5.4 per cent, or around £33 a year, in support of plans to mobilise record investment in upgrading water infrastructure...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Could Europe's renewables drive combat the hostile actors working to 'weaponise' energy?

Beyond the Davos drama we need to actually work on making the world better

More on Infrastructure

London landmarks explore plans for River Thames heat network connection
Infrastructure

London landmarks explore plans for River Thames heat network connection

Waterloo and Southbank Heat Network aims to use water source heat pump to harness heat from the River Thames for use by local buildings

Amber Rolt
clock 28 January 2026 • 3 min read
Study: Hydrogen distribution bottleneck threatens clean tech deployment
Infrastructure

Study: Hydrogen distribution bottleneck threatens clean tech deployment

Research from Heriot-Watt University warns plans for transport infrastructure are lagging far behind development of wider hydrogen ecosystem

James Murray
James Murray
clock 19 January 2026 • 3 min read
Cadent unveils plans for 93-mile Humber to Nottinghamshire hydrogen pipeline
Infrastructure

Cadent unveils plans for 93-mile Humber to Nottinghamshire hydrogen pipeline

Gas supplier maps out first phase of project to help steel, chemical, brick, and food manufacturers switch from fossil gas to low carbon fuel

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 12 January 2026 • 2 min read