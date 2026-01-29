Water industry confirms bills to rise in support of record infrastructure investment plans

Water UK confirms average domestic water bills to rise £33 a year from April, as industry seeks to deliver £104bn of much-needed infrastructure investment over the next five years
The water industry has today confirmed domestic water bills are to rise by an average of 5.4 per cent, or around £33 a year, in support of plans to mobilise record investment in upgrading water infrastructure...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis