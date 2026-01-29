Government confirms over 300 jobs to be saved by repurposing Isle of Wight wind turbine plant

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: Vestas
Image:

Credit: Vestas

Isle of Wight factory transformed into UK's only dedicated onshore wind blade plant following £20m investment from government and Vestas

The government and Vestas have provided approximately £20m in funding to prevent more than 300 job losses on the Isle of Wight, confirming plans to convert the island's offshore wind turbine blade factory...

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone

