Spotlight on Resilience: Line-up confirmed for latest BusinessGreen webinar

BusinessGreen has confirmed the line up for its latest monthly webinar, Spotlight on Resilience: How to map your climate risks and build resilience, which will take place at midday on Tuesday 10th February.

The interactive webinar will bring together Emma Howard Boyd, CBE, co-chair of Climate Resilience for All and chair of ClientEarth; Felicity Alvey, programme director for the Climatewise initiative at the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership; and Laurie Laybourn, executive director of the Strategic Climate Risks Initiative (SCRI).

The hour-long session will see the expert panel explore the challenges and opportunities businesses face as they work to enhance resilience in the face of escalating climate risks.

As such, the webinar will discuss why governments and businesses are routinely underestimating climate risks, how organisations can better map the risks they face, and how to build a compelling business case for investment in climate resilience measures.

The session will be chaired by BusinessGreen editor-in-chief, James Murray, who said the expert panel would explore one of the biggest, and yet often overlooked, challenges faced by businesses, investors, and policymakers.

"Climate impacts and risks are intensifying all the time, and yet proven measures that can enhance resilience, minimise future costs, and bolster corporate performance are routinely marginalised," he said. "Our latest Businessgreen Spotlight webinar brings together some of the UK's leading experts in this critical field to provide practical guidance on how business leaders and sustainability executives can develop and execute effective climate resilience strategies."

The webinar is free to attend and viewers can sign up through the event website.