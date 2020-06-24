climate resilience
Rising seas: Work begins on £40m tidal defence scheme in Great Yarmouth
Upgrades to flood defences in Great Yarmouth will help protect the town against flooding driven by climate change
Noah's Rainbow - Raising children in an age of climate crisis
On crying at the climate crisis, the start of a decade of consequences, and the stark difference between ghosts and ancestors
HSBC: Climate-related health costs could near $10tr by 2050
Climate impacts are set to exacerbate strain that ageing populations are already placing on health systems in 11 key emerging economies, according to a major new report from HSBC
Building industry unveils 2030 climate resilience goal
Industry body says built environment sector needs a clear goal to improve climate change resilience and enhance nature
Climate goals at risk amid rising global energy demand, report warns
Capgemini's overview of global energy markets acknowledges strong growth in renewable sources, but warns much of the world remains hooked on fossil fuels as energy demand rises
Governments and businesses seek resilience in a changing climate
As the billion dollar losses stack up, more and more businesses are being forced to develop climate resilience strategies
Roman ruins, Saxon forts, and medieval castles all face destruction from climate change
Some of the UK's most famous historical landscapes could be damaged through sea-level rise, coastal erosion, and flooding, new research warns
Hotter, wetter, sunnier: UK's 10 warmest years have all occurred since 2002
Met Office's annual report on state of UK climate also says snowy days have become rarer
Experts call for ban on glass skyscrapers to save energy in climate crisis
Air conditioning is used to avoid greenhouse effect but cooling buildings adds to carbon emissions
Climate crisis blamed as temperature records broken in three nations
New maximums set in Belgium, Germany and Netherlands, as citizens swelter across Europe
Global heating: London to have climate similar to Barcelona by 2050
Nearly 80 per cent of cities to undergo dramatic and potentially disastrous changes, study finds
'World's first' climate risk government bond index launched by FTSE Russell
New index covers 22 sovereign bonds and is designed to push state investments towards greater climate resilience
One climate crisis disaster happening every week, UN warns
Developing countries must prepare now for profound impact, disaster representative says
UN: Rising 'heat stress' among workers to cost global economy $2.4tr a year
Heat stress linked to climate change is set to have a massive impact on global productivity and economic losses, UN warns
Climate change made European heatwave at least five times likelier
Searing heat shows crisis is 'here and now', say scientists, and worse than predicted
UK river defences 'prevent £1.1bn a year in flood damage'
First ever financial study stresses need for investment in face of climate crisis
'The missing issue': New project to help investors confront physical climate risks
IIGCC initiative aims to help investors navigate the risks and opportunities stemming from the physical impacts of climate change
Coral reefs provide flood protection worth $1.8bn every year - it's time to protect them
The loss of coral reefs will bring with it huge economic impacts, warns Michael Beck of the University of California, Santa Cruz
Refreezing the poles and greening the oceans: Centre for Climate Repair launches in Cambridge
Cambridge University has created a research unit dedicated to exploring radical approaches for repairing the Earth's climate, but concerns over geo-engineering remain
Climate crisis: flooding threat 'may force UK towns to be abandoned'
Environment Agency calls for urgent action to protect country from river and coastal floods
Melting permafrost in Arctic will have $70tn climate impact - study
Study shows how destabilised natural systems will worsen man-made problem
'Decades of denial': Major report finds New Zealand's environment is in serious trouble
Nation known for its natural beauty is under pressure with extinctions, polluted rivers and blighted lakes
Climate resilience: It's not all doom and gloom
Delivering climate resilience is a momentous challenge, argues Mott MacDonald's Ian Allison, but there are signs more businesses and governments are engaging with the topic
AT&T dives deep into climate data
The broadband company is teaming up with modeling experts — and making an unusually proactive move for the industry