SBTi hails latest milestone as 10,000 companies commit to science-based climate targets

SBTi said achievement provides further evidence of how corporate climate action is continuing to advance globally
There are now over 10,000 companies globally operating with science-based emissions targets validated by the independent Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), according to an update from the standards...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis