'Meaningful progress': Weetabix sets new science based emissions targets

clock • 3 min read
Credit: The Weetabix Food Company
Image:

Credit: The Weetabix Food Company

Weetabix has targets validated by Science Based Targets Initiative, as it reveals how 30 million biscuits were made using wheat from low carbon farming trials

The Weetabix Food Company has this week updated its emissions targets, setting a new goal to reduce direct Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 54.6 per cent by 2033 as it confirmed its plans have been validated...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

'A world in the red': Is the global economy entering an era of 'water bankruptcy'?

'Get that electric feeling': Government launches nationwide EV campaign

More on Management

How to choose clarity in a year of uncertainty and contradiction
Management

How to choose clarity in a year of uncertainty and contradiction

People inside businesses and organisations remain one of the most powerful – and yet underestimated - drivers of change, writes Sophie Lambin, founder and CEO of Kite Insights and Hurd

Sophie Lambin, Kite Insights
clock 16 January 2026 • 3 min read
SBTi joins ISEAL in latest bid to strengthen governance and transparency
Management

SBTi joins ISEAL in latest bid to strengthen governance and transparency

Science Based Targets Initiative announces it has secured approval to join global sustainability best practice membership group ISEAL as a community member

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 16 January 2026 • 3 min read
Sustainability in 2026 is moving from ambition to accountability
Management

Sustainability in 2026 is moving from ambition to accountability

2026 feels like a landmark year - because accountability is becoming the standard by which sustainability is measured, writes Virgin Media O2's chief sustainability officer Dana Haidan

Dana Haidan, Virgin Media O2
clock 15 January 2026 • 5 min read