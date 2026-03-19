H&M Group adopts science-based targets for land impacts

Global fashion group's targets include avoiding land conversion, reducing land footprint, and engaging with priority landscapes
Fashion giant H&M Group has adopted science-based targets for land in a bid to curb land-related impacts from its global supply chain. The company announced it had developed and validated the new goals...
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