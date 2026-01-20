'Get that electric feeling': Government launches nationwide EV campaign

Department of Transport launches awareness campaign to promote the cost savings available to electric vehicle drivers
The government has launched a new nationwide campaign to promote electric vehicles (EVs) and the cost-savings they can deliver for motorists, as it looks to encourage more drivers to make the switch to...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis