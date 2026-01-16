SBTi joins ISEAL in latest bid to strengthen governance and transparency

Science Based Targets Initiative announces it has secured approval to join global sustainability best practice membership group ISEAL as a community member
The Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) has taken further steps to try and strengthen the governance, transparency, and oversight of its corporate climate standards-setting services this week, revealing...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis