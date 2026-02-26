UN approves first carbon credits under Paris Agreement

UNFCC formally approves first credits under the new Paris Agreement Crediting Mechanism
The United Nations (UN) has formally approved the first carbon credits under the Paris Agreement, confirming that credits issued by a clean-cooking project in Myanmar can be used by South Korea to count...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis