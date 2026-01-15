'Misleading': Institute of Economic Affairs faces calls to withdraw controversial report on net zero costs

James Murray
clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment writes to right wing think tank, urging it to correct 'clearly absurd' claims about the total cost of meeting net zero targets

The row over a new report alleging that meeting the UK's net zero targets will cost multiple trillions of pounds is rumbling on, with the think tank behind the controversial study today facing calls to...

How new offshore wind contracts promise to push down wholesale power prices

'A breakthrough moment': Government secures record-breaking offshore wind auction

More on Energy

Energy

'Misleading': Institute of Economic Affairs faces calls to withdraw controversial report on net zero costs

Grantham Research institute on Climate Change and the Environment writes to right wing think tank, urging it to correct 'clearly absurd' claims about the total cost of meeting net zero targets

James Murray
James Murray
clock 15 January 2026 • 5 min read
'Slowing momentum': McKinsey warns global clean energy goals at risk
Energy

'Slowing momentum': McKinsey warns global clean energy goals at risk

Number of clean power projects reaching final investment decision stage has fallen 'at precisely the time it needs to speed up if targets are to be met', report warns

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 15 January 2026 • 4 min read
'Cherry picking data': Government and analysts hit back at latest Tufton Street attacks on net zero
Energy

'Cherry picking data': Government and analysts hit back at latest Tufton Street attacks on net zero

Right wing think tank accuses Climate Change Committee of overly optimistic clean tech cost estimates, but supporters of climate action counter that latest criticisms fail to recognise risks associated with continued reliance on fossil fuels

James Murray
James Murray
clock 12 January 2026 • 10 min read