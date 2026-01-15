The Wear Longer Project aims to reduce waste and curb demand for fast fashion by offering young people free hands-on learning and skills to repair and customise their clothes
Global denim brand Levi Strauss & Co has teamed up with edtech platform Discovery Education to launch a new initiative to teach young people how to repair and upcycle their clothes, in a bid to reduce...
