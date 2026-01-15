Haydale acquires decarbonisation platform SaveMoneyCutCarbon in £24m deal

Acquisition marks an exit for IW Capital, which has backed the business since 2017
Clean-tech company Haydale has acquired decarbonisation platform SaveMoneyCutCarbon (SMCC) in a deal worth £24m. The sale marks an exit for venture capital firm IW Capital, which confirmed the deal...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis