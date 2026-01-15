Haydale acquires decarbonisation platform SaveMoneyCutCarbon in £24m deal

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Acquisition marks an exit for IW Capital, which has backed the business since 2017

Clean-tech company Haydale has acquired decarbonisation platform SaveMoneyCutCarbon (SMCC) in a deal worth £24m. The sale marks an exit for venture capital firm IW Capital, which confirmed the deal...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Hepworth Brewery in Sussex toasts green beer made through industrial heat pump trial

eBay launches first climate transition plan

More on Investment

Onsite renewables specialist Wattstor secures £50m boost
Investment

Onsite renewables specialist Wattstor secures £50m boost

UK firm secures debt facility from Aldermore Bank to support 'next phase' of its growth

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 13 January 2026 • 2 min read
Elements Green acquires 149MW Bolney Green Energy
Investment

Elements Green acquires 149MW Bolney Green Energy

Elements Green said latest acquisition cements its position as a 'leader in large-scale energy infrastructure'

Amber Rolt
clock 13 January 2026 • 3 min read
Study: World's most influential firms could mobilise more than $1.3tr in low carbon investment
Investment

Study: World's most influential firms could mobilise more than $1.3tr in low carbon investment

New World Benchmarking Alliance finds many of the world’s biggest companies are making 'impressive progress', but too many are struggling to deliver on climate pledges

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 13 January 2026 • 3 min read