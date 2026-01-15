WWF: Extreme weather costs and 'protection gap' undermining insurance sector

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Insurance industry 'the canary in the coalmine' for financial system's exposure to climate risks and nature loss, new white paper warns

The climate and nature crisis is undermining the foundations of the global insurance system and posing a systemic threat to livelihoods, economic resilience, and financial stability. That is the stark...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

CDP: Businesses applying 'earth-positive economics' enjoyed $218bn boost in 2025

Prime Air: Amazon begins UK drone deliveries

More on Risk

WWF: Extreme weather costs and 'protection gap' undermining insurance sector
Risk

WWF: Extreme weather costs and 'protection gap' undermining insurance sector

Insurance industry 'the canary in the coalmine' for financial system's exposure to climate risks and nature loss, new white paper warns

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 15 January 2026 • 4 min read
Global Risks Report 2026: 'Geoeconomic confrontation' dominates worsening outlook
Risk

Global Risks Report 2026: 'Geoeconomic confrontation' dominates worsening outlook

Geopolitical and economic threats are front of mind for global political and business leaders in 2026, but environment and climate risks continue to dominate World Economic Forum's long-term outlook

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 14 January 2026 • 5 min read
'Planetary solvency is threatened': Is financial risk from climate change even greater than predicted?
Risk

'Planetary solvency is threatened': Is financial risk from climate change even greater than predicted?

The planet is warming faster than many realise, and actuaries and risk experts are worried global financial markets remain deeply underprepared for the climate impacts that will result

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 14 January 2026 • 6 min read