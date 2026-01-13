National Trust: Record £10m donation offers 'huge' nature restoration boost

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Biggest cash donation in charity’s 131-year history is set to support efforts to restore habitats and tackle unequal access to nature in 2026

The National Trust has received the biggest cash donation in its 131-year, history after philanthropist Humphrey Battcock promised to provide £10m in unrestricted funding to mark the charity's latest anniversary....

