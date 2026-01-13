'Nature is a pre-requisite of prosperity': Can the government turn the tide for England's deteriorating natural world?

Michael Holder
clock • 8 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Government watchdog insists nature recovery 'not a blocker' to UK economic growth, as progress report warns England nature remains off track for many of its biodiversity targets

The government risks failing in its quest to repair England's degraded natural environment across land, sea, and air, with Ministers currently on track to miss a raft of key environmental pledges and legally-binding...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

'This is transition politics at play': Is climate change shaping Trump's threats against Venezuela and Greenland?

Government presses water firms to produce mandatory pollution-cutting plans

More on Policy

Plans for Oxford-Cambridge Corridor National Forest take step forward
Policy

Plans for Oxford-Cambridge Corridor National Forest take step forward

Government kicks off search for official delivery partners for flagship forest project

James Murray
James Murray
clock 13 January 2026 • 3 min read
RenewableUK announces Tara Singh as new CEO
Policy

RenewableUK announces Tara Singh as new CEO

Former Number 10 advisor to start new role as head of clean energy trade body from next month

Amber Rolt
clock 13 January 2026 • 3 min read
Government warned it risks missing 'critical window' for meeting tree-planting goals
Policy

Government warned it risks missing 'critical window' for meeting tree-planting goals

New analysis warns tree-planting carried out over the next five years will play crucial role in meeting net zero by 2050 targets

James Murray
James Murray
clock 12 January 2026 • 5 min read