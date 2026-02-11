Industrial Accelerator Act: Brussels urged to boost demand for low carbon products

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Coalition of 40 trade bodies, think tanks, and campaign groups urge European Commission to deliver mandates and green procurement rules that can create 'lead markets' for low carbon materials and products

The European Commission is today facing calls to strengthen its planned Industrial Accelerator Act, with leading business groups urging Brussels to introduce new measures to create 'lead markets' that...

Study: Half of global livestock grazing land could be lost to climate change by 2100

'A much needed surge in momentum': Green economy reacts to latest record clean power auction

Study: Over 900 climate adaptation laws and policies adopted by 35 countries
Legislation

Study: Over 900 climate adaptation laws and policies adopted by 35 countries

LSE study finds 75 per cent of 900 climate adaptation laws and policies have been passed since the 2015 Paris Agreement

Amber Rolt
clock 11 February 2026 • 2 min read
Osborne Clarke's Caroline Bush: 'Nature risk is higher up the corporate agenda than ever'
Legislation

Osborne Clarke's Caroline Bush: 'Nature risk is higher up the corporate agenda than ever'

VIDEO: Caroline Bush, an associate director in law firm Osborne Clarke's environment team, reflects on the UK's Biodiversity Net Gain rules, assessing nature risk, and the changing landscape for environmental and climate regulation and legislation

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 12 January 2026 • 1 min read
Biodiversity Net Gain can help boost economic resilience - weakening the policy would show a lack of ambition
Legislation

Biodiversity Net Gain can help boost economic resilience - weakening the policy would show a lack of ambition

Government proposals to exempt small sites from BNG rules signals a disappointing lack of ambition and understanding of how the sectors have already mobilised to support this new market, writes Forsters lawyer Polly Montoneri

Polly Montoneri, Forsters
clock 09 January 2026 • 5 min read