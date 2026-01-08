The SAF Mandate one year on: A mix of progress and turbulence?

Stuart Stone
clock • 14 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

POLICY BRIEFING: BusinessGreen Intelligence reflects on the first anniversary of the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Mandate, as experts assess how the fledgling market is likely to develop in the coming years

What is SAF? Sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF, is made from sustainable non-petroleum-based feedstocks, such as waste cooking oil, ethanol feedstocks including agricultural and forestry residues, municipal...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

CDP 'A List': Investors with $127tr in assets pressed firms for environmental discloses in 2025

Wood Mackenzie: Offshore wind tipped for 'breakout year' in 2026

More on Aviation

CEO of Dubai Airports appointed as head of new global SAF initiative
Aviation

CEO of Dubai Airports appointed as head of new global SAF initiative

Boss of world's busiest airport to lead Sustainable Markets Initiative's Sustainable Aviation Fuel Pathfinder Initiative

Amber Rolt
clock 08 January 2026 • 2 min read
London Stansted given permission to increase annual passenger limit to 51 million
Aviation

London Stansted given permission to increase annual passenger limit to 51 million

Plans to increase passenger numbers and make Stansted the UK's second busiest airport given the green light by Uttlesford District Council

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 18 December 2025 • 3 min read
Vertical Aerospace eyes London electric air taxi service from early 2029
Aviation

Vertical Aerospace eyes London electric air taxi service from early 2029

Electric aviation firm plots electric air-taxi routes linking Canary Wharf with Heathrow, Gatwick, Cambridge, and Oxford

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 11 December 2025 • 4 min read