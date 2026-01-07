Carbon Removers secure £1m boost to expand sequestration projects across UK and Europe

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
The Carbon Removers has developed a method of removing CO2 that has been naturally captured and stored in organic materials such as grain and barley - Credit: iStock
Image:

The Carbon Removers has developed a method of removing CO2 that has been naturally captured and stored in organic materials such as grain and barley - Credit: iStock

Dumfries-based firm that captures CO2 from agriculture, whisky, and bioenergy sectors plans to remove a million tonnes of carbon a year by 2030

Plans to create a £1bn carbon removals company in the south of Scotland have today received a near seven-figure boost from the region's economic and community development agency. Dumfries-headquartered...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

China unveils corporate climate reporting standard

Justin Forsyth: 'Culture could be the secret weapon of change, but will need to step up a gear'

More on Investment

'Tumultuous teenage years': AI and data centre boom drives eight per cent increase in climate tech funding
Investment

'Tumultuous teenage years': AI and data centre boom drives eight per cent increase in climate tech funding

Climate tech deal count hits four-year low, but average deal size increases to levels not seen since 2020, new study finds

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 06 January 2026 • 4 min read
Lindsey oil refinery to cease standalone operations after Phillips 66 rescue deal
Investment

Lindsey oil refinery to cease standalone operations after Phillips 66 rescue deal

Key fossil fuel and biofuel facilities at North Lincolnshire facility to be integrated into US oil and gas giant's neighbouring Humber Refinery

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 05 January 2026 • 3 min read
GrowUp Farms: Rescue deal saves more than 80 jobs at vertical farming pioneer
Investment

GrowUp Farms: Rescue deal saves more than 80 jobs at vertical farming pioneer

Producer of packaged salads for several major UK supermarkets has been sold by administrators to private equity firm Sun Capital Ltd

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 05 January 2026 • 4 min read