Carbon Removers secure £1m boost to expand sequestration projects across UK and Europe

Dumfries-based firm that captures CO2 from agriculture, whisky, and bioenergy sectors plans to remove a million tonnes of carbon a year by 2030
Plans to create a £1bn carbon removals company in the south of Scotland have today received a near seven-figure boost from the region's economic and community development agency. Dumfries-headquartered...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis