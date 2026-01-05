Oil prices dip as markets respond to US attack on Venezuela

Analysts weigh potential impact on global oil glut, as President Trump signals US will 'run' Venezuela and exploit country's oil reserves
Global oil prices fell slightly this morning, as markets reacted to the weekend's shock US military operation to seize Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro. The attack on Venezuela - which left scores...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis