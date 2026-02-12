Record 125,000 heat pumps sold in 2025

UK heat pump sales hit new high, but Heat Pump Association says more support needed to ensure government targets are met
Heat pump sales reached a new record high in 2025, with more than 125,000 units sold in the UK marking a 27 per cent increase on the previous year. That is according to the latest figures from the Heat...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis