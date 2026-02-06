Liverpool City Region to invest £40m in decarbonising public buildings

clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Project includes extension of the Mersey heat network to connect landmark waterfront buildings, including Georges Dock Building and the Cunard

Historic buildings across Liverpool's waterfront are set to join a £40m decarbonisation programme, as part of a major project that aims to more than halve emissions from 35 public buildings across the...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

BSI unveils new sustainable tourism standards

IEA: Electrification and AI set to drive surge in global power demand

More on Buildings

'Retrofit or ruin': Government urged to overhaul planning rules to enable green upgrades to historic buildings
Buildings

'Retrofit or ruin': Government urged to overhaul planning rules to enable green upgrades to historic buildings

New report from property giant Grosvenor warns efforts to enhance the efficiency of listed buildings and conservation areas are being hampered by an outdated planning system

Amber Rolt
clock 05 February 2026 • 6 min read
Are energy efficiency rules about to make commercial buildings in England's major cities 'unlettable'?
Buildings

Are energy efficiency rules about to make commercial buildings in England's major cities 'unlettable'?

Commercial landlords claim they have been left 'in the dark and out in the cold' by a lack of clarity on proposed new energy efficiency standards

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 04 February 2026 • 9 min read
Where next for the UK's heat pump roll out?
Buildings

Where next for the UK's heat pump roll out?

Subsidised heat pumps have already helped thousands of Brits warm to the clean energy transition - but two new reports show how doubling down on cost and convenience will be vital if more people are to embrace green heating

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 28 January 2026 • 11 min read