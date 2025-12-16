Warm Homes Plan not expected until January

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
The government's much anticipated Warm Homes Plan is now not expected until January / Credit: ArtMarie - iStock
Image:

The government's much anticipated Warm Homes Plan is now not expected until January / Credit: ArtMarie - iStock

Flagship energy efficiency scheme likely to be delayed until early in the New Year, as concerns continue to grow over pipeline of green home retrofit projects

The government's flagship Warm Homes Plan energy efficiency programme is set to be delayed, following the Treasury's decision last month to shake-up how domestic energy efficiency funding is delivered...

