Warm Homes Plan not expected until January

Flagship energy efficiency scheme likely to be delayed until early in the New Year, as concerns continue to grow over pipeline of green home retrofit projects
The government's flagship Warm Homes Plan energy efficiency programme is set to be delayed, following the Treasury's decision last month to shake-up how domestic energy efficiency funding is delivered...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis