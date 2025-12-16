People's Pension details climate stewardship push in first responsible investment report

Report confirms workplace pension fund has achieved an initial 30 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions across its investment portfolio
The People's Pension has released its first ever responsible investment (RI) report, revealing details of the fund's voting, engagement activities, fund manager selection activities over the past year....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis