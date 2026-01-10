Richest one per cent blow their share of 2026's global carbon budget in 10 days

New Oxfam GB analysis shows each of member of the UK’s richest 0.1 per cent emits more carbon in eight days than someone in the bottom 50 per cent does in a year
The world's richest one per cent have once again blown through their share of the global carbon budget for the year in just 10 days. Dubbed 'Pollutocrat Day' by Oxfam GB, the 10th of January once again...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis