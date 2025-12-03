ASA raps Nike, Superdry, and Lacoste over 'misleading' sustainability claims

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Watchdog rules 'sustainable’ clothing adverts lacked sufficient information to qualify green claims and must not appear again

Nike, Superdry, and Lacoste have become the latest high profile brands to be reprimanded by the UK's Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) over "misleading" claims about the sustainability of their products....

